Thermaltake AH T200 Chassis Now Available in Pink

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced that the AH T200 Micro Chassis Pink Edition is now available! If you are looking for a fun, unique, and non-conventional designed chassis, the AH T200 Pink is what you should go for.

The entire model is forged with a sturdy air-force style architecture, two 4 mm tempered glass windows on two sides, three 3 mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel, and solid side vents on each end. Its dismantlable modular design allows users to create their own style and mod as they please.

Unlike traditional micro ATX chassis‘ rectangular structure, the AH T200 was uniquely designed to maintain great expandability with a smaller footprint. The Pink Edition makes the AH T200 even more unorthodox which you can rarely find on the market. If you want to show off and stand out from your friends, the AH T200 Pink will be the best option to fulfill your needs.

Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis

Features

Open Frame Steel Design with Five Tempered Glass Windows

The AH T200 Pink is constructed with steel and five tempered glass. It comes with three 3 mm tempered glass windows on the front-top panel, allowing users to show off their PC components, and the two 4 mm hinged door side panels enable users to display their components as they please while the open rear end allows extensive expandability and modding possibilities.

Convenient I/O Ports

The I/O Ports of the AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis features one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C, two USB 3.0, one HD Audio, reset button, and a stylish power button providing direct access when needed.

Cooling Solutions

The AH T200 Pink chassis can support up to two 140 mm fans at the front and on the top. For CPU AIO liquid cooling, it can hold up to one 240 mm or 280 mm AIO liquid cooler at the front.

Hardware Support

The AH T200 Pink is designed with excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to a Micro ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 150 mm, GPU configurations up to 320 mm in length, a power supply with a diameter of up to 180 mm, and two 3.5″ or three 2.5″ storage devices. – (3.5″ HDD thickness limitation: 22 mm).

Price & Availability

The Thermaltake AH T200 Pink Micro Chassis is available for purchase in Q4 2020 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. – For more information on this case design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

