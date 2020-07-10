Thermaltake AH T600 Snow Full Tower Case Review

Thermaltake has a tendency to do thing BIG and honestly, it’s getting a little out of hand. However, it seems people do love these giant cases, so who am I to argue. The latest gigantic box in my stockroom is the Thermaltake AH T600 Snow, a testament to bonkers design and lots of tempered glass. Crazy windows, over the top angles, and a truly unique design are all on offer here. Of course, being the Snow edition, it’s also white, you’ll want the stock T600 if you need it in black, but otherwise their features remain the same.

Thermaltake AH T600 Snow

Every case maker seems to be making a case that looks like the various stages of a helicopter crash. I don’t know why this became a thing, but it just is. They’ve never really interested me either if I’m brutally honest. However, the AH T600 DOES appeal to me, as Thermaltake has chosen to make their case look like a helicopter that hasn’t been crashed, what a breath of fresh air! I’m guessing it takes its name from the AH T700, the engine used for many military and civilian helicopters around the world.

It’s packed with insane levels of hardware support too. E-ATX motherboard support, room for massive graphics cards, support for multiple radiators with up to 480/420mm in the front, 360/280mm on the side and 380/280mm on the top depending on the use of 120mm or 140mm fans. Horizontal and vertical GPU support, room for a huge PSU, extensive liquid cooling, storage options and more. Basically, if you have it, it will fit. Also, this damn thing is 23KG, so if you’re not ripped, you will be after moving this thing around for a day or two.

Features

“Helicopter Cockpit” Inspired Front Panel Design

DIY Watercooling Support

5mm Thick Tempered Glass Side Panels

3mm Thick Tempered Glass Front Panels

8 Expansion Slots

Supports up to E-ATX Motherboards

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“The AH T600 Snow full-tower chassis from the AH Series is forged with a sturdy, air-force styled architecture with two large 5mm tempered glass panels on the left and right sides, and three 3mm tempered glass windows on the front. I/O ports are located at the top-front panel with a futuristically designed power button. It is a newly designed open frame case, compared to Thermaltake Core P Series, which not only ensures outstanding ventilation but also enables users to demonstrate their DIY handwork and showcase their internal components. The AH T600 Snow supports high-end expansion that can hold up to four 120mm fans at the front and can fit our Pacific DP 100-D5 Plus RGB liquid cooling distribution plate. The AH T600 Snow Full Tower Chassis is one-of-a-kind that all users will notice, love, and desire.”

Specifications