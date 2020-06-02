Thermaltake Expo Day 1 – Launch/Release Highlights

With the Thermaltake Expo kicking off today (and running until the 5th of June) we can expect to see a lot of new tech and PC components revealed by the Taiwanese based tech giant. With day one coming to a close, however, if you want to skip ahead to all the good stuff, we can give you some of the key highlights revealed at the event!

Are you in the mood for checking out some brand new tech? – Then you’re not going to want to miss this!

Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis

The Tower 100 is a much smaller chassis that still supports all the essentials for basic water cooling and hardware fitment options. The compact chassis supports mini-ITX motherboards and allows users limited in space to enjoy the iconic design in a smaller size.

The chassis comes in both black and white colors and has one type-c cable connection, two USB 3.0 ports, and one HD audio port. It is constructed with three tempered glass windows, including its front and two side panels; users may remove the top panel easily and slide the three tempered glass panels upwards to dismantle, allowing full access to your PC. The chassis can fit a standard ATX PSU and can hold a 120mm radiator or one 120mm fan on the top and one 140mm fan above the power cover. The Tower 100 can also fit a 320mm GPU, which allows users to downsize the chassis without downgrading the performance. Loving the classic Thermaltake vibe? Embrace the new The Tower 100 Mini Chassis while you game.

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supply

The Toughpower PF1 Platinum Series has a fully modular cable design with a compact size of 150mm(W) x 86mm(H) x 140mm(D). Thermaltake also strikes to provide the trendiest technology that would aid and improve the users’ experience; by doing so, we have incorporated the newest technology by manufacturing single-sided SMD on the PCB, which can reduce heat accumulation and increase the overall performance of the power supply unit.

The fully modular series is equipped with Smart Zero Fan to minimize undesired noise, under 30mV low ripple noise design to reduce electricity waste, and 100% Japanese made capacitors to ensure reliability. The PSU voltage regulation is set to no more than plus or minus 2 percent for major rails to deliver higher standards than Intel’s Specification. Thermaltake also makes sure the PSU will provide at least 16ms hold up time to prevent the system from rebooting or resetting. If users are looking for a compact and steady, high-quality power supply unit, take a look at the Toughpower PF1 80 PLUS Platinum Series power supply units.

The Toughpower PF1 80 PLUS Platinum is available in 650W/750W/850W variants.

AH T200 Micro Chassis

Not long ago, Thermaltake presented its first-ever military-inspired design, the AH T600 Full-Tower Open Frame Chassis. The AH T200 is, put simply, a more compacted version of the AH T600; for those who were looking for a smaller sized, non-conventional chassis, now is the ideal time to take a look into this chassis.

The chassis comes with one type-c connection, two USB 3.0 ports, and one HD audio port. The entire model is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, with the three 3mm tempered glass windows at the front-top panel and solid side vents on each end. Constructed with one 4mm tempered glass hinged door side panel on each side, the AH T200 Micro Chassis not only gets extra airflow and interior accessibility but is also more visually appealing.

The chassis can hold up to four 140mm fans at the front and top, or users can install a 280mm radiator at the front. With its dismantlable modular design, it allows users to create their own style and to mod as they please. If you’re looking for a non-standard, compact chassis, then AH T200 Micro Chassis will be the one to pick.

The AH T200 is set for release in Q3 2020.

Core P8 Tempered Glass Full-Tower Chassis

Constructed with three 4mm tempered glass panels on the front, side, and top, this chassis allows users to showcase it as a regular transparent designed full tower chassis or an open frame chassis by simply removing the top and front panels.

The Core P8 TG is also designed to display in two different ways, wall-mounted or vertical standing; users can have the option to present their chassis the way they like. The Core P8 TG can hold up to eighteen 120mm fans on the entire frame, or upgrade to twelve 140mm fans if needed. The magnetic filters on the top, right, and bottom panels ensure excellent airflow while keeping the chassis clean in its closed frame structure.

It also supports Pacific Core P5 DP-D5 Plus Distro-Plate with Pump Combo, which allows endless water-cooling possibilities. Specially designed, rotational PCI-E slots and the standard riser cable enable users to choose how they want to display their graphic cards. With its fully modular design and large interior spacing, the Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis will be a great fit for users who are looking for a unique PC chassis.

The Core P8 Tempered Glass Full-Tower Chassis is set for release in Q2 2020.

DistroCaseTM 350P Mid-Tower Chassis

The DistroCaseTM 350P Mid-Tower Chassis is a fully modular designed chassis with a distro plate as the chassis’ main body. The multi-functional PC enclosure is incorporated with its own water channels, reservoir, and multiple inlets and outlets, which provides users, gamers, and enthusiasts an easier way to design their water loops.

The 48 LEDs on the DistroCaseTM 350P Mid-Tower Chassis are TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem, ARGB motherboard software, and NeonMaker software compatible. PC builders can control the lights by synchronizing the case with motherboard brands including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. They can also enjoy TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa Voice Service, and Razer Chroma by using Thermaltake patented TT RGB PLUS Ecosystem software for the ultimate user experience.

Where Can I Learn More?

If you want all the latest news from the event, including a number of videos showing these new products in action. You can check out Thermaltake’s official event website via the link here!

What do you think? Which of these products do you like the most? – Let us know in the comments!