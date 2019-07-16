Thermaltake Floe DX RGB AIO Cooler Now Available

Thermaltake‘s Floe DX RGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler from Computex 2019 is finally here. This AIO is the company’s current top-of-the-line cooler model. Providing their best cooling yet and also, the most advanced RGB lighting implementation.

Users will be able to choose between three different models. All with varying sizes of radiator. There is the Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 240, Floe DX RGB 280 and Floe DX RGB 360.

What RGB LED Features are Available?

These AIOs come bundled with digitally-controlled Riing Duo RGB fans, while the pump block unit also has digital RGB. All three are also compatible with Thermaltake’s TT RGB PLUS ecosystem. So the RGB LED can be synchronized with other RGB LED products.

Users can control it with the TT RGB PLUS Software, mobile app and even TT AI Voice control as well as Amazon Alexa.

How Much are These Thermaltake Floe DX RGB TT Premium Coolers?

The 240mm radiator version starts at €209.90. Meanwhile, the 280mm radiator version costs slightly more at €219.90. The largest 360mm radiator version is understandably, the most expensive at €249.90. This price also includes the hardware controller hub which enables users to use the RGB lighting, even without an ARGB motherboard.

All three Thermaltake Floe DX AIO cooler models are available now via the TT Premium website.