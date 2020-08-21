Thermaltake Floe RC Range Now Available At Scan Computers

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, proudly presents the first-ever product that combines memory and an AIO liquid cooler. The Floe RC360 / RC240 is an exceptional AIO liquid cooling product that combines CPU and RAM cooling with support of TOUGHRAM RC memory modules (Sold separately).

The unit includes a water block, radiator, an ARGB controller, and three high airflow 120mm fans on the RC360 version and two high airflow 120mm fans on the RC240 version. In addition, the Floe RC360/RC240 has 36 addressable LEDs on the memory water block to show off 16.8M RGB lighting effects. It can be synchronized with motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers such as ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome, allowing users to control lighting effects directly from the motherboards RGB lighting software.

Thermaltake Floe RC Range

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ, and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the software mentioned above without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.

The Floe RC360 / RC240 is equipped with Thermaltake’s 120mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with nine addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards.

Floe RC360/RC240 is only compatible with TOUGHRAM RC DDR4 Memory Modules – Our modules feature the same quality that customers expect from the TOUGHRAM Memory line. Launching in frequencies of 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz, 4,000MHz, and 4,400MHz in kits of 8GBx2 modules; users may find a configuration to fit any PC allowing installation capacity of up to 32GB on mainstream 4-DIMM slots.

Where Can I Learn More?

For more details on the Floe RC360/ RC240 or Thermaltake’s ‘ToughRam’ products you can check out the following links:

Where to Buy the Floe RC240/RC360:

The Thermaltake Floe RC240 and RC360 are available to order now from Scan Computers (UK) and, if you want to check them out or learn more about the product retail specifics, you can click on the link here!