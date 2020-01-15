Thermaltake Had Something For Everyone @ CES 2020

Thermaltake’s product catalogue continues to grow as the years go on. That was certainly true at CES 2020, where they rolled out a new product for virtually every sector of their business. One of the most striking things to catch my eye was their new distribution plate. As you can see, it fits into their P5 chassis, and it comes rammed full of RGB lighting. Paired up with their RGB PSU, new RGB fans, GPU blocks and more, the build looks pretty rainbow-tastic.

Their latest gaming chair seems to be shying away from the thick foam designs too. This more breathable model features built-in lumbar support and a more robust aluminium frame design. The breathable materials are great for warmer climates too. If you’ve ever sat in a leather gaming chair in the summer, you’ll know what I mean.

The AH T600 Black/Snow Edition Chassis. It’s a semi-open case design and follows that trend of many other brands of creating cases that look like various stages of a helicopter crash. Sorry TT this one isn’t for me, but hey, style is so subjective.

Their new Toughpower PF1 and GF2 ARGB PSUs were also on show. Pretty much what you would expect though, better efficiency, better performance, and as for the RGB ones, a stylish new design too,

Don’t want to add a distribution plate to an existing chassis? The DistroCase 350P has you mounting the motherboard on a huge distroplate in place of a traditional backplate. It looks pretty awesome, but only of use to those custom loop cooling their PC, obviously.

I don’t think they’re ready for the public, at least not yet, but they’ve also found a new method to add a design on the interior of tubing. These look really cool, but I’m curious how complicated they are to make.

Of course, all their “standard” liquid cooling hardware was on show too. With new blocks for the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs. I love the TT logo design on the GPU blocks too, as it matches the TT of the new ToughRam and pretty much another other Thermaltake hardware.

Their new RGB fans really caught my eye too. They have dual rings of LED lighting on the interior and exterior fittings. That makes them the new Riing Quad fans with 4 individually addressable LED rings, giving you a whopping 54 lights per fan! Paired with their brand new and improved software interface. I hated their old software, so I’m really happy to see it get a facelift for 2020.

ToughRam, still one of the best-looking memory kits on the market in my opinion. However, it now comes in an ultra-clean looking while version, and it looks even better than ever!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.