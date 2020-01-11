Thermaltake Launches its RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset

Thermaltake has undoubtedly chosen CES 2020 to launch and feature some of their latest and greatest product. Just check the link here for some of the announcements we’ve featured so far!

Well, in their latest announcement, Thermaltake has just confirmed the launch of their RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset. All the surround sound, with all of the RGB!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset. Whether you are looking for 7.1 premium virtual surround, oversized 50mm drivers, or dynamic RGB illumination, choosing the RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset would be able to fulfill your needs. RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset features 7.1 premium virtual surround, and oversized 50mm drivers that minimize distortion while producing clear and precise sounds at both low and high frequencies, ranging from 20Hz – 20KHz. Enjoy a new level of audio quality with built-in ESS ES9018 DAC and SABRE9601K amplifier that delivers 24-bit/96kHz lossless playback with extraordinary dynamic range and ultralow distortion. The headset comes with an in-line control box that provides on-the-fly 7.1 virtual surround sound, preset EQ, and volume controls. The comfortable padding of the ear cups are memory foam based, and it offers auto headband adjustment for hassle free and perfect fitment. More powerful features of the headset include 16.8 million RGB color illumination across two separate zones; customizable lighting effects via the iTAKE engine software; and syncable lighting effects with TT RGB PLUS compatible products. The headset also works with Razer Chroma, enabling gaming and RGB lighting effect synchronizations. Furthermore, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa Voice Service that lets you control the lights by talking to an Alexa enabled device.”

At the time of writing, we don’t have a confirmed release date or price for the RIING Pro RGB 7.1 Gaming Headset. For the latest Thermaltake information straight from CES 2020, however, you can check out their official event website via the link here!

