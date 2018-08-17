Thermaltake Launches New Level 20 and Level 20 GT Chassis

New Flagship Chassis from Thermaltake

Thermaltake has now released their latest flagship full tower Level 20 series chassis. This includes the new Level 20, Level 20 GT RGB Plus and Level 20 GT Edition chassis. The premium chassis features tempered glass windows with hinged door and smart lock designs. Each glass is 5mm thick and the aesthetic itself takes cues from architectural design.

What Can Users Expect from the Level 20 GT RGB Plus?

As the name suggests, the RGB Plus model comes decked out in Thermaltake RGB products. All of which go perfectly well with four tempered glass panels, letting users illuminate the hardware inside.

The chassis measures 580 x 294 x 592 mm and has two 200 x 200 x 30 mm Riing Plus RGB fan at the front. Meanwhile, the rear exhaust has 140 x 140 x 25 mm Riing Plus RGB fan, operating at 500 to 1200 RPM. Furthermore, it is fully liquid-cooling component ready having Thermaltake’s LCS stamp.

What sets it apart from other premium chassis is its Amazon Alexa integration. This is on top of having support for Thermaltake’s voice-activated app and RGB plus software as well. Plus, Razer fans will find the chassis compatible with Razer Chroma controls as well.

In terms of component clearance, users can fit video cards up to 410mm without the HDD rack, and 310mm with it in place. CPU coolers can be as tall as 200mm, and power supplies can be up to 220mm long.

What Can Users Expect from the Level 20 Case?

The standard Level 20 case on the other hand, has a modular layout compared to the traditional single or dual-chamber chassis. It is basically a modernized version of the original Level 10 which was designed in collaboration with BMW design works. The front panel is solid, but the components are accessible from the left side through three compartments.

One is the main motherboard chamber, one is the PSU chamber at the top, and the front has the radiator/reservoir chamber. This chamber supports radiators up to 480mm long. The entire chassis is also much taller than the Level 20 GT at 732 x 280 x 688 mm.

In terms of hardware support, CPU coolers up to 200mm tall can fit comfortably. Meanwhile, video cards can be up to 310mm long. However, if a radiator+fan is placed in front of it, this clearance shrinks down to 260mm.