Thermaltake Launches Pacific V-RTX 2080 Plus Water Blocks

Designed for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti

Thermaltake is officially launching their full cover water block for NVIDIA‘s latest GeForce RTX 20-series video cards. Specifically, for the founder’s edition RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

According to Thermaltake, the Pacific V-RTX 2080 Plus Series Founders Edition combines style with functionality. It does so by having comprehensive RGB LED lighting and easy to install mounting mechanism. In fact, the company claims that it does not require any specialized tool to mount at all.

The block has a CNC machined copper base and has a 0.5mm internal fin construction block. This allows the coolant to flow directly over all the critical areas and is ideal for high-flow systems.

The water block’s RGB LED supports TT RGB Plus software and synchronizes with ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, ASRock motherboard RGB software.

How Much is the Thermaltake Pacific V-RTX 2080 Plus Water Block?

It is now available via TTPremium Europe for €194.90 with VAT. It should also be available soon in other localized TTPremium regional websites.

This includes everything necessary for installation (other than the card and coolant fluid of course), such as thermal paste, thermal pads and mounting screws. This also includes a backplate as well as an RGB hardware controller and necessary cables.