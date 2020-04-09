Thermaltake Launches S100 Tempered-Glass M-ATX PC Cases

If you were currently in the market for a new PC chassis, then we’d undoubtedly recommend that before you make your choice, you check out some of the products from Thermaltake. Offering amazing functionality at highly-affordable prices, they are one of the best brands around at the moment. If you need any more convincing on this point, then know that I’m currently using two of their chassis designs for my home PC systems! Yes, we like them that much!

Following an announcement on their official website, however, Thermaltake has a brand new launch that, for those of you planning a M-ATX build, might just be perfect for you! Namely, the S100!

Thermaltake S100 Tempered-Glass M-ATX PC Cases

Available in all-black or ‘Snow Edition” coloring, the S100 chassis features a sleek design with a 4mm tempered glass panel to the side. Coming with a built-in PSU covering plate, the S100 demonstrates a slim and compact design style of PC design. One that would be perfect for M-ATX builds!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The S100 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Micro Chassis (also available in black/white) combines sophistication, elegance, and simplicity and is built with modern steel construction. Based on the key features of S Series chassis TG, the S100 TG Snow is designed to be even more compact and is manufactured with one tempered glass window on the left for a stunning view and one preinstalled 120mm standard fan at the rear for fundamental ventilation. The flexibility is limitless for high-end components. The S100 TG Snow Micro Chassis is a great fit for users who are looking for a budget friendly and stylish chassis.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can check out the official product page via the link here! – As above, however, please note that this is also available in black. It doesn’t appear, however, that Thermaltake has updated its website for this specific color yet.

What Do We Think?

In terms of M-ATX chassis designs currently available, the Thermaltake S100 looks fantastic! Not only in aesthetics but also as a practical chassis design.

At the time of writing, Thermaltake hasn’t revealed the pricing of the S100 M-ATX chassis. Despite that though, we already know that this is going to be pretty awesome! All going well, we should be able to tell you just how good it is in the very near future when we get our hands on one of them!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? Do you use any Thermaltake products in your PC? – Let us know in the comments!