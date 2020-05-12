Thermaltake Launches New TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO Coolers

/ 12 mins ago
Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to introduce a new all-in-one liquid cooler, the Thermaltake TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO. This high-quality AIO features stunning ARGB fans set at an affordable price point, giving consumers more value for their money.

Thermaltake TH120/TH240 AIO Liquid Coolers

The glossy surface of the copper base plate guarantees high performance and impressive heat extraction. In addition, the top-quality pump, hidden in the glowing ARGB water block, ensures excellent coolant circulation that would keep the copper plate always cool.

The large surface radiator combined with the radiator fans dispatches heat in a highly efficient way. On the high-static pressure designed radiator fans are the 16.8 million color LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock, allowing users to show off their creativity. Users can also control the lighting effects of the fans through the Smart Fan Controllers that are attached to the TH120/TH240 ARGB AIO.

What Do We Think?

As the naming might have suggested, these are available in both 120mm and 240mm designs and, as such, should be an excellent option for the vast majority of PC users looking for that perfect ARGB AIO liquid cooling experience.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these designs, then you can check out the following links. Albeit at the time of writing there is no confirmation as to the retail price of the TH240 model.

What do you think? Do you like the look of these coolers? – Let us know in the comments!

