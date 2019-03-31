Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Full-Tower Chassis Review

Level 20 GT ARGB

Wait, am I seeing double? No, you’re not, we have indeed reviewed a very similar chassis just towards the end of last year. That was the Thermaltake Level 20 GT RGB, this is the Level 20 GT ARGB. It’s a subtle difference, but a big one for RGB lovers. Switching to addressable means much more flexibility over your lighting, being able to control every LED, rather than just one setting per RGB device.

With the inclusion of ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte/AORUS RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome, etc, you’ll have no issue pairing up the built-in lighting hardware with your motherboard of choice. If that wasn’t enough, the chassis comes with two 200mm 5v ARGB fans pre-installed for your lighting and cooling pleasure.

Features

AMAZON ALEXA – Control lights or fan speed by talking to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices

COLOUR YOUR LIFE – Include 2 Riing Plus 200mm Fans with 1 Riing Plus 140mm Fan for colourful cooling

ONE SOFTWARE FOR ALL – Use TT RGB PLUS software and app to monitor performance, adjust fan speeds, and customize lighting effects

GO VERTICAL – Patented rotatable expansion slot bracket for Horizontal or Vertical mounting options

5-WAY RADIATOR VIEW – Support radiator fitment by placing it at Top, Front, Rear, Bottom or Vertically on Back Panel

TG PANELS – Four 5mm thick tempered glass panel (Top, Front, and 2 Sides)

TYPE-C SUPPORTED – Type-C, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 from Top I/O panel

FORM FACTOR – Supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, and E-ATX Motherboard

HDD DRIVES – Supports up to 2.5″ x 10 or 3.5″ x 7 Hard Drives

3 Year Warranty

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“The Level 20 GT ARGB is the premium full tower synchronized with motherboard in the level 20 range. Level 20 GT ARGB features four tempered glass panels with locking hinged doors, E-ATX motherboard support, patented PCI-E slot design and a removable power cover.

The Level 20 GT ARGB comes preinstalled with two 200mm 5V ARGB LED front fans and one 140mm rear fan. The front fans are addressable to deliver 16.8 million-color RGB illumination and unparalleled ventilation. This model comes ready to sync with RGB capable motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and AsRock . The Level 20 GT ARGB takes our latest case innovations and wraps them in an ultra-modern style that’s utterly unique in the case market today. Stand out from the crowd with the Level 20.” – Thermaltake

Product Trailer