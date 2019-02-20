Thermaltake Level 20 MT ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 3 mins ago
Level 20 MT ARGB
Tired of having boring old fans, or even just single colour fans? Well, the Thermaltake Level 20 MT ARGB is here to answer your need. It comes equipped with four fans, three of which are addressable RGB fans. With support for lighting engines from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock, you’ll be able to sync everything up for added customisation. You’re getting good fans too, with 3 x 120mm 1000 RPM 27.2 dBa Thermaltake models, and one non-RGB one in the rear. That’s pretty decent airflow right out of the box.
Of course, with extensive radiator support, great air cooling, and loads of space for high-end hardware, the Level 20 MT has more to offer than a few flashy lights. It’s TT Premium certified, so has great custom loop cooling support. Furthermore, with things like a PSU shroud, and tempered glass, it’s going to make for an interesting build to show off your hardware. But enough of the specifications, let’s grab this beast and take a closer look at the real thing!
Features
- Front and side panel in tempered glass
- Four pre-installed 120 mm fans, three with RGB-LEDs
- Integrated, addressable RGB-LED controller
- Supports graphics cards up to 366 mm long
- Space for 120-, 240- and 360 mm radiators
- PSUs & CPU coolers up to 170 mm
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, such as radiator and fan support, please visit the official product page here.
What Thermaltake Had to Say
“The Level 20 MT ARGB is a stylish Thermaltake Midi-Tower with RGB-LED lighting. The pre-installed RGB-LED controller can be used and synchronised with compatible motherboards from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock. The front and window consist of tempered glass to enable users to enjoy an unobstructed view of the case’s interior and their RGB hardware components. Moreover, the abundance of thought and attention to detail that went into the construction of the case make it remarkably customisable as well. All in all, this makes the Level 20 MT ARGB into a spectacle to behold.”