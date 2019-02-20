Thermaltake Level 20 MT ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Level 20 MT ARGB

Tired of having boring old fans, or even just single colour fans? Well, the Thermaltake Level 20 MT ARGB is here to answer your need. It comes equipped with four fans, three of which are addressable RGB fans. With support for lighting engines from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock, you’ll be able to sync everything up for added customisation. You’re getting good fans too, with 3 x 120mm 1000 RPM 27.2 dBa Thermaltake models, and one non-RGB one in the rear. That’s pretty decent airflow right out of the box.

Of course, with extensive radiator support, great air cooling, and loads of space for high-end hardware, the Level 20 MT has more to offer than a few flashy lights. It’s TT Premium certified, so has great custom loop cooling support. Furthermore, with things like a PSU shroud, and tempered glass, it’s going to make for an interesting build to show off your hardware. But enough of the specifications, let’s grab this beast and take a closer look at the real thing!

Features

Front and side panel in tempered glass

Four pre-installed 120 mm fans, three with RGB-LEDs

Integrated, addressable RGB-LED controller

Supports graphics cards up to 366 mm long

Space for 120-, 240- and 360 mm radiators

PSUs & CPU coolers up to 170 mm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, such as radiator and fan support, please visit the official product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say