Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse Review

Thermaltake has been in the peripherals market for as long as I can remember now. Not only that, but we’ve seen quite a few versions of their Level 20 hardware too, with cases, keyboards, headsets and much more over the years. Heck, before that we had the Level 10 stuff and that was about 7+ years ago. I’ve reviewed so much Level stuff over the years though, and so far, I’ve loved pretty much all of it. Now we have the new Level 20 RGB Ambidextrous mouse in the office, which comes equipped with some fairly promising features.

Level 20 RGB

For me, the main feature is the use of the Pixart PWM 3389 Optical sensor, as it’ll deliver up to 16,000 (true) DPI and we know it to be a good sensor overall, so no issues there. Throw in the Omron switches that are rated for 50 million clicks, full 16.8m RGB, and you’re well on your way to a great mouse. However, this one is also ambidextrous, and we don’t really see many of those in the office, so there’s some larger appeal here for left-handed users, and even the option for some extra macro buttons too.

Features

High-performance gaming-grade Pixart PWM-3389 optical sensor delivers up to 16000 DPI superior tracking

50 million clicks rated built to last Omron switches to ensure utmost reliability for even the most intense gaming sessions

8 programmable button design provides maximum customization options to suit your playing style

16.8M true RGB colour illumination across 4 zones with 10 customizable dynamic lighting effects

Ambidextrous, ergonomic and lightweight design perfectly contours to suit all hand sizes and grip styles

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Honestly, not a lot, just a mouse and a lovely carry bag for it. Of course, how much more do you really need! So, let’s get to it.