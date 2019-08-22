Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Keyboard Winner Announced!

You may recall that last month we launched a competition to win a pretty amazing Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Gaming keyboard! Yes, one lucky winner had the chance to get their hands on one of the nicest (and highly functional) keyboards on the market!

If you missed the competition, well I’m afraid it’s too late to enter now. Don’t worry, however, there’s always our next competition (more on that shortly). You can, incidentally, check out our written review of the Thermaltake Level 20 here or our video review below!

Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Keyboard Winner

Having received many thousands of entries, as a very popular film franchise might say ‘there can be only one’ and following the selection of one person at random, we finally have our winner!

*Insert Drumroll and Suspenseful Image here*

Picking the Winner!

With one winner chosen at random for the thousands of valid entries, our lucky person is…

HANNAH WILDING

If Hannah is reading this, then congratulations. We have contacted you by Facebook messenger and also by e-mail, so make sure you get back in touch with us within the next few days otherwise we might have to pick another lucky winner!

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who entered, you’re all amazing and rest assured we’ve got more competitions on the horizon. In fact, rumour has it that our next major giveaway is going to be something very impressive! I am sworn to secrecy for the moment, however, and can say no more!

