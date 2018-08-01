Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 Radiator Fan Kit Premium Review

Pure Plus 12

For the PC connoisseur, part of an impressive build these days often revolves around the implementation of lighting effects. What is a blinged-out system without a bit of RGB lighting? As such, with consumers starting to really think about its usage, we have seen many manufacturers start to really take it seriously. Of those, perhaps one of the biggest brands doing that at the moment is Thermaltake.

There is very little in the Thermaltake branding these days that doesn’t incorporate some form of RGB lighting effects. Even their PSU’s, something where lighting is not often seen, has begun to include it.

In this instance though, we take a look at the Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition. This is a 3-pack kit of fans with some exceptionally impressive RGB lighting effects. Not only that, but it has some impressive software and perks to really make this stand out from the pack.

Designed to be a replacement for your more boring or mundane radiator fans, this 3 pack of 120mm fans really pushes the boat out in terms of presentation, but of course, this is still a fan and has an important job to do. So let’s see if the Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 Radiator Fan kit is going to be the aesthetic upgrade you’ve been looking for!

Product Features

9 sets of separately controlled addressable LED’s

Patented TT RGB Plus Software Enabled

Supports up to 16 controllers (maximum 80 fans).

16.8 million colour RGB spectrum.

9-blade high static pressure fan design for radiator cooling.

Long life hydraulic bearing for silent operation.

What Thermaltake Has To Say

“Specially designed for mainstream market, Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 RGB features compression blades, hydraulic bearing, and a 16.8 million colors LED ring with 9 addressable LEDs. Supporting Thermaltake’s patented TT RGB PLUS Software and AI interactive voice control, the Pure Plus 12 RGB lights up your system without sacrificing performance!” – Thermaltake

Product Specification

For a full product description, please visit the official Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 website in the link here.

Packaging and Accessories

Thermaltake has done an excellent job in terms of product presentation. The box work is fantastic and makes a bold clear statement about the fan and the colours on offer. The front has all the major factors you could possibly want to know paying particular attention tot he RGB effects and the voice control for it.

Even the back of the box is fantastically detailed. More so though, everything is nice and clear to read. You have all of the key features, an accurate display of the software interface and even a brief overlay of it. It is always nice to see a box that tells a potential customer everything that they could possibly need to know about a product. You would be surprised how little we see this.

Just to confirm that this is how the software is presented, we took a picture of it on our test bench. As you can see, it is entirely identical and has a plethora of options available to you.