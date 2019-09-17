Thermaltake Release the Level 20 RGB Mouse Pads

A mouse mat can be pretty boring, but apparently nobody told this to Thermaltake. Their new mouse mats, or gaming surfaces if you will, are packed with features. They come with RGB lighting built-in, allowing you to extensively tweak the colours of your desktop. With 16.8 million colours, you’re certainly not short on choice.

Level 20 RGB Mouse Pads

“Specially optimized surface that allows strong tracking and superb accuracy for balanced gameplay. A special non-slip rubber base used to avoid mouse pad lift-off or slipping as you engage in your most intense battles!” – Thermaltake

TT RGB Plus Compatible

Love to pair up all your RGB lighting in one software suite? With TT RGB PLUS you can. Compatible power supplies, liquid cooling, case fans, and even peripherals. And if that’s not enough…

Works with Razer Chroma

All Thermaltake TT RGB PLUS products are able to connect into the Razer Chroma ecosystem. Users who have installed both the TT RGB PLUS Software and Razer Synapse 3 can experience synchronized gaming and RGB lighting effects. From cooldown timers, health bars, and flashy ultimate indicators, to subtle ambient lighting that sets the perfect mood for each game.

Works with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa Voice support, allowing you to control the lights or fan speeds by talking to the Alexa enabled device. With the support of Amazon Alexa, TT RGB PLUS products also offer an additional visual cue for checking current weather condition in your location or anywhere in the world. All you have to do is simply starting the sentence with “Alexa, tell Thermaltake”, then the lighting colour will correspond to the weather condition in the location.

Availability

The Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad series are available via Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Of course, for up-to-date pricing of the Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad series, please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.

For more information, visit the product pages of the Level 20 RGB Hard Edition and Level 20 RGB Soft Edition.