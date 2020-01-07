Thermaltake Release the World’s First Liquid AIO CPU & RAM Kit

Thermaltake is undoubtedly one of the busiest manufacturers around for producing new and innovative PC components. With the launch of the Floe RC360 and RC240, however, they have another world’s first on their hands.

Yes, these brand new all in one liquid kits are designed to work with both your CPU and Thermaltake RAM. All to provide the ultimate cooling experience, for the first time ever, in an integrated package!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Thermaltake today announced the release of the Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAMcooler kit. The first in the industry to combine RAM with AIO liquid cooling, which is compatible with Thermaltake memory modules (Sold separately). Thermaltake took a leap on exploring more possibilities for providing a powerful cooling solution for memory modules. Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAM cooler kit allows users to maximizetheir overclocking performance. Granting users the ability to equip a high-quality all-in-one cooling system including a water block, radiator, an ARGB controller, 3 airflow 120mm fanson the RC360 version and 2 airflow 120mm fans on the RC240 version. This provides the user with superior cooling performance, longer lifespan and stability. Other than that, Floe RC360/RC240 can be synchronized with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome. Which supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers,allowing users to control the lights directly from the RGB lighting software.”

Specification and Features

As you might expect, this cooling kit packs lots of exciting features from Thermaltake. So, what are they?

Motherboard RGB Sync Ready – Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the above-mentioned software without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.

ARGB Sync Radiator 120mm Fan – Floe RC360 / RC240 is equipped with Thermaltake’s 120mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring. With 9 addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards.

High-Efficiency Radiator – Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 increases heat dissipation.

High-Performance Water Block – The high-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cable delivers heavy durability and prevents the tubing from any damage.

Compatibility – Floe RC360/RC240 is compatible with Thermaltake RC DDR4 Memory Modules. Our modules feature the same quality that customers expect from the TOUGHRAM Memory line. Launching in frequencies of 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz, 4,000MHz and 4,400MHz in kits of 8GBx4 modules. You’ll be sure to find a configuration to fit your custom PC. Allowing installation capacity of up to 32GB on mainstream 4-DIMM slots.

Optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz Copper – Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction. To deliver uncompromised speed and, in addition, reliability for maximum overclocking performance.

High Quality Gold Fingers – Use of 10μ gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.

Intel XMP 2.0 Ready – Overlock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

Where Can I Learn More?

For all the latest Thermaltake news from CES 2020, you can check out their official event website via the link here!

We have to admit though, we’re very impressed with this release! Let’s hope that this is just a taste of more excellent things to come from Thermaltake in the very near future!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Thermaltake products? In addition, do you have any installed in your current system? – Let us know in the comments!