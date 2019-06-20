Thermaltake Reveals AIO CLC ‘Turbo Right’ Cooler Series

Thermaltake ‘Turbo Right’

Although not one of the biggest names in Western markets (at least, not yet) Thermaltake is without a doubt one of the most prolific manufacturers out there who are genuinely working hard to try and win your business. Their power supplies and coolers (of which they have released many) are arguably some of the best out there, but with the reveal of their latest ‘Turbo Right’ range, however, they are offering something more than a little interesting.

Featuring a lot of impressive specifications, the ‘Turbo Right’ range represents a new and significant swing for the company in the world of cooling products!

Features

The ‘Turbo Right’ range will feature two design variants of either a 240mm design or 360mm. This is, however, the tip of the iceberg in terms of what these coolers have to offer! In a report via TechPowerUp, the other main key features of the coolers include:

Full copper radiator

Nickel plated copper contact plate

TY-121BP 120 mm fans (4-pin PWM input, 600 to 1,800 RPM with 25.76 to 77.28 CFM of air flow

CPU sockets – LGA2066, LGA115x, and AM4

In addition to this, you will also be provided with 100ml of liquid coolant to help ‘top it off’. Depending, of course, on exactly what your plans are here. As a side note, that pump head design is definitely something very new and interesting based on prior AIO releases we have seen.

When Is It Out?

As far as we can ascertain, there is no specific release date for the ‘Turbo Right’ yet. Based on general launch patterns, however, this cooler will likely hit the market within the next 4-8 weeks and based on what we’ve seen so far, this could turn out to be very impressive indeed.

As good as what we’ve seen from Thermaltake so far?… Frankly, based on what we can see here, we expect this to be much better!

What do you think? Do you like the design? – Let us know in the comments!