Thermaltake Reveals the H550 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis

If you’re currently looking to build yourself a brand new PC, then one of the first places most people tend to start is by looking at chassis designs. It will, after all, be the home of your new system and, as such, you’re going to need to make sure that all of your components will be happy (and will fit) within it! Fortunately, in that regard, Thermaltake has more than a few products on the market to tempt you.

Thermaltake H550 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis

As a mid-tower chassis design, the Thermaltake H550 TG ARGB case packs a lot of features that will tick many boxes from even the savviest of consumers. Designed to work with ARGB compatible motherboards, Thermaltake has also provided a manual control feature to the front I/O port to give users amazing levels of control at their fingertips.

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The H550 Tempered Glass ARGB Edition mid-tower chassis is a new design from the H Series, a series that is famous for its eye-catching RGB light strip incorporated at the front. Its dedicated diamond cut angles around the 2mm aluminum front panel makes the H550 TG ARGB unique and incomparable. The preinstalled front ARGB light strip and rear 120mm ARGB fan can be controlled via motherboard synchronization software or the RGB switch on the top I/O port. Other outstanding features include a 4mm tempered glass panel, a riser GPU support bracket, and removable magnetic filters for overall exceptional pc performance which is the ideal pc case for both gamers and enthusiasts.”

Specifications

For more in-depth details on the Thermaltake H550 TG ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

When Is It Out and How Much Does it Cost?

The Thermaltake H550 TG ARGB chassis is currently available to purchase right now. Although retail availability is a little limited, we can find it online for a price of around £99.

For the functionality on offer, this is a very decent price and, as such, this should be a tempting design for anyone with a mind to creating their latest and greatest system build!

