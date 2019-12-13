Thermaltake Reveals the S500 Snow Edition Chassis

Thermaltake is well recognized as being one of the biggest names in PC system components. Their chassis designs, in particular, have proven to be one of their most successful product lines with consumers.

In announcing the launch of the new S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Mid Tower Chassis, Thermaltake is offering consumers a new sleek and stylish chassis packed with more than a little functionality to suit all needs and requirements.

Thermaltake S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Mid Tower Chassis

While lacking some of the RGB bells and whistles that Thermaltake consumers might be used to, the S500 has taken a more understated and stylish tone with its tempered glass side panel and bright white case. As a mid-tower design, it offers functionality that should suit the most enthusiastic of custom-system creators to the humble consumer simply looking for a nice home for their next PC build.

Features

Sleek Steel Design The S500 TG Snow is made with a full metal structure and has a sleek front panel design along with an elegant 4 mm tempered glass window. This case hides the ample air intakes. And the removable power supply cover that gives you plenty of space to route cables and clean up the build.

Patented Rotational PCI-E 8 Slot Design With Patented Rotational PCI-E slots, you can choose to display your graphic cards vertically. Which helps gain flexible space for system.

Superior Hardware and Liquid Cooling Support The chassis has outstanding expandability. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 172 mm. Dual expansion VGA slot of up to 400 mm in length without an HDD rack. And a power supply with a length of up to 220 mm. Besides two pre-installed fans, S500 TG Snow can still house up to three 140 mm or two 200 mm front fans. Up to two 200 mm fans on top. And a radiator up to 360 mm on top and 420 mm at the front to allow users to build their desired high-end system.

Handy I/O Ports The top-front panel of S500 TG Snow features two USB 3.0 ports two standard USB 2.0 ports. Providing direct access points when needed.

DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design Enables user to freely build the system from the ground up. With given modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays. No more unreachable screw corners or gaps and enjoys installation in a breeze with Dismantlable Modular Design.



What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“S500 Tempered Glass Snow Edition mid-tower chassis combines sophistication and elegance and is all built with a modern steel case construction. The S500 TG Snow [has] one tempered glass side panel. Two preinstalled standard fans, one 140mm fan at the front and one 120mm at the rear to enable outstanding ventilation. S500 TG Snow incorporates a full modular design, vertical radiator & GPU mount, Patented Rotational PCI-E slots, and the support for 200mm fans. The flexibility is limitless for high-end components. For storage this case has four drive trays with modular drive racks, delivering advanced storage capacity and great liquid cooling expansion. S500 TG Snow is a great fit for users who are looking for a modern and stylish chassis.”

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Available for a price in the region of £100, this is certainly a very attractive price point for a chassis design as eye-catching as this. As noted earlier, it is nice to see that Thermaltake understands that it doesn’t always have to rely on RGB functionality to create an eye-catching product. Lest we forget, there is a simple reality that some people don’t like flashing lights in their builds.

Well, all we can say is that from what we can see here, this is definitely a winner with us!

What do you think? Do you like this new chassis design? Could this be the home of your next PC build? Are you a fan of Thermaltake products? – Let us know in the comments!