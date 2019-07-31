ThermalTake Reveals WaterRam – RGB Liquid Cooling Memory

On modern (and advanced) PC systems these days, there’s very little that doesn’t offer the potential to get the best out of a custom loop liquid-cooled system. With this in mind, if you’re looking for a RAM upgrade that can work within your custom loop system, then Thermaltake may have the answer for you!

Following a formal announcement on their website, Thermaltake has revealed their WaterRam RGB Liquid Cooling Memory kit. A 32GB RAM component that includes a water block for extreme levels of cooling and overclocking potential!

Thermaltake WaterRam RGB Liquid Cooling DDR4 Memory 3600MHz 32GB

“Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling , Gaming Gear and Enthusiast Memory solutions, today announced the release of Thermaltake WaterRam RGB Liquid Cooling DDR4 Memory 3600MHz 32GB, followed by WaterRam RGB 3200MHz 32GB &16GB, now are all available on the market. This is the world’s first two-way cooling DDR4 memory that offers ultimate flexibility for cooling options. Users can either choose liquid cooling or heatsink convection heat dissipation with ease; whilst, enjoying 16.8M RGB colors across 12 super-bright addressable LEDs for stunning RGB illumination. Built with the highest quality of components to the highest of standards, the WaterRam RGB delivers outstanding gaming performance with stunning RGB lighting effects for effortless sync with 5V header motherboards from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI and AsRock to maximize your RGB ecosystem.” – Thermaltake

For more details and specifications, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Overall, the kit looks exceptionally impressive and, quite frankly, we’d expect nothing less from Thermaltake. As you might expect, however, it doesn’t come cheap, but perhaps might be less expensive than you thought!

Available for $469.99 (€519,90) if you take your system cooling seriously and perhaps want the finishing touch to your custom loop design, then the Thermaltake WaterRam RGB Liquid Cooling DDR4 Memory might be perfect for you!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!