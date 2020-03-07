Thermaltake S300 TG Snow Edition Case Review

Picking your next PC case is very important, as it’s the part of the computer you’re going to see the most. Plus, it has to act not only as a display case for your sexy new hardware but also as a stable platform to mount it all effectively and safely. The Thermaltake S300 seems like a safe bet then, because it’s pretty large, with fantastic hardware support. However, with tempered glass, thick steel construction and the fact we have the stunning white “Snow Edition” it’ll certainly look amazing too. What’s most shocking is that you’ll get all this for around £75-90 at the time of writing, making it one of the most appealing mid-towers in the Thermaltake range right now.

Thermaltake S300 TG Snow Edition

“S300 Tempered Glass Snow Edition mid-tower chassis combines sophistication and elegance and is built with modern steel construction. Like the S500 TG, the S300 TG Snow is designed to be compact and is manufactured with one tempered glass window on the left for a stunning view and one preinstalled 120mm standard fan at the rear for fundamental ventilation. Furthermore, it incorporates a full modular design, vertical radiator & GPU mount, Patented Rotational PCI-E slots, and the support for 200mm fans. The flexibility is limitless for high-end components. The S300 TG Snow Mid Tower Chassis is a great fit for users who are looking for a modern and stylish chassis.” – Thermaltake

Features

4mm Thick Tempered Glass Window Panel

Top & Right Magnetic Dust Filters

Bottom Removable Filters

Preinstalled 120m Fan at the rear

Patented Rotational PCI-E Slots

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake S300 TG product page here.