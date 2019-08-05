Thermaltake S500 Steel TG Case Review

Ditch those plastics and go for raw steel. That seems to be the main goal for Thermaltake with their latest premium line case, the S500 Steel TG. Rather than go for lightweight aluminium, they’ve opted for thick steel panels for that rugged look. Rather than dash the case full of RGB, which is the current market trend, they’ve opted to black things out this time. Sure, you could add RGB if you wanted, but we’re not going to.

Thermaltake S500 Steel TG

Featuring support for large 200mm fans and with plenty of ventilation, it’s built for performance. For those who want a rig that looks as serious as the jobs your PC will be given. Of course, with tempered glass and that matte black steel finish, it’s hardly bland to look at, but there’s definitely a more mature approach to design here than some of their more outlandish models.

Features

Sleek Steel Design – S Series Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis is built to be sleek and minimalistic. The clean steel front and top panels of S500 Steel TG hide the ample air intakes, and the removable power supply cover gives you plenty of space to route cables and clean up the build. S300 Steel TG also comes with a power supply cover that you can utilize to manage cables conveniently.

– S Series Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis is built to be sleek and minimalistic. The clean steel front and top panels of S500 Steel TG hide the ample air intakes, and the removable power supply cover gives you plenty of space to route cables and clean up the build. S300 Steel TG also comes with a power supply cover that you can utilize to manage cables conveniently. Patented Rotational PCI-E 8 Slots Design – Our brand new patented rotational PCI-E system allows you to stack multiple GPUs either vertically or horizontally, depending on how you want to build your system on the S500 Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis.

– Our brand new patented rotational PCI-E system allows you to stack multiple GPUs either vertically or horizontally, depending on how you want to build your system on the S500 Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis. Handy I/O Ports – The top-front panel of S500 Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis features two USB 3.0 ports two standard USB 2.0 ports to provide easy direct access points when needed.

– The top-front panel of S500 Steel Tempered Glass Edition Chassis features two USB 3.0 ports two standard USB 2.0 ports to provide easy direct access points when needed. DMD: Dismantlable Modular Design – Enables users to freely build the system from the ground up with given modular panels, racks, brackets, and pre-design mounting arrays. No more unreachable screw corners or gaps, making installation a breeze with the Dismantlable Modular Design.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say

Review Note

Please be aware that since the courier opted to drop what I can only assume was an Anvil from a great height on the parcel, I will temporarily be using stock images for this review. However, I do have the case here for reference and will update the images in the very near future. Despite what appears to be a massive accident, the damage is amazingly minor, but enough to ruin my lovely pictures. However, if this case wasn’t made from thick steel, it would have been a fine pile of dust. It’s bloody strong.