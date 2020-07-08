Thermaltake & Scan Partner For Amazing Case/PSU Bundle!

When looking to build your next PC, it’s always helpful when you can get some of the key parts together as a bundle. For example, while looking for a new processor, you may be tempted to see what deals are on offer that see it come with a fully-compatible motherboard!

Well, in partnership with Thermaltake, Scan is currently offering an amazing deal that sees the excellent V200 chassis coming bundled in with their Tt 550W Super Silent power supply. With both components available together at a remarkably low price, with this deal you can solve two of the biggest key components of your new system design in one fell swoop!

Scan Launches Thermaltake Chassis/PSU Bundle Deal!

Solving both the chassis and power supply requirements in one go, this new bundle deal offered by Scan provides some excellent value for money. Particularly for those of you who are looking for a new system build on a (relatively speaking) limited budget.

With both components available for less than £80, you’re going to struggle to find anything better within this price range. Especially for this V200 chassis design that offers ARGB compatibility with its front three fans and a tempered glass side panel!

If you want to learn more about the Thermaltake V200 chassis, you can check out our comprehensive review of it via the link here!

What Does Scan Have to Say?

“The Thermaltake V200 RGB mid-tower is the ultimate powerhouse for those looking to surpass their setup to a new level. Featuring a SCAN exclusive built-in 550W TT PSU, stunning tempered glass panel and three pre-installed 120mm 12V RGB intake fans that allow you to control the lighting modes by the RGB button or you can sync with motherboard RGB software including Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Biostar, and ASRock. With outstanding ventilation and various cooling options, the V200 ensures an efficient performance and more space to expand for additional hardware support.”

How Much Does it Cost?

Available now on Scan, and at an amazingly healthy discount, you can pick up this bundle right now for just £79.99. Yes, that’s a full-sized chassis and a 550w power supply, both coming from a highly reputable brand, for less than £80! – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this deal (and who knows, maybe even buy one!) you can visit the official Scan product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this deal? – Let us know in the comments!