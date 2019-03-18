Thermaltake Smart RGB 600W Power Supply Review

Thermaltake Smart RGB 600W

With the release of the ‘Smart’ series of power supplies, Thermaltake is looking to offer a product to the market than can potentially tick a lot of the right boxes.

With 600w of power, it finds itself at the perfect point for the vast majority of gaming systems. In addition, with it’s unique RGB lighting effects low price point, it’s a surprisingly good value option.

When you also consider the 5-year warranty that Thermaltake offers, while this product might be inexpensive, they clearly think it’s built to last. So just how good is it? – Well, let’s find out!

Features

High amperage single +12V rail design.

600w of continuous output at 40c

80 PLUS 230 EU Internal certified.

10 LED light bulbs for brighter effects.

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

Thermaltake, as the pioneer who incorporates RGB lights into PSU, has launched the Thermaltake Smart RGB Series, coming with a pre-installed RGB fan hub with 15 lighting modes to choose from and built-in memory.



Featuring capacities ranging from 500W to 700W and 80 PLUS Standard certification, Smart RGB Series adopts the high quality components and silent design that always accommodate any mainstream build under any circumstance. – Thermaltake Official Product Website

Connections

As this is a non-modular power supply, it’s critically important to know exactly what connectors are provided with this power supply. Fortunately, Thermaltake has you covered.

While the connections you are provided with are limited, they are more than enough for any standard gaming PC. As such, you should easily be able to hook everything up with very little wasted.