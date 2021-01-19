Thermaltake The Tower 100 Snow Edition Case Review

Thermaltake released their Tower chassis to mixed views, on the one hand, it looks like a giant fridge or display cabinet and well… there’s certainly a lot of truth to both. It’s bloody massive, and frankly, a bit stupid. That being said, there’s a market for giant cases, there’s a market for stupid cases, and most importantly, it would hold a frightening amount of custom hardware and water cooling. I wouldn’t say I liked the case; I wouldn’t own one myself. However, the new Tower 100 looks to scale things down significantly, making it a cute-as-a-button mini-ITX model and honestly… I’m already in love with it.

Thermaltake The Tower 100

The new form factor removes the need for a massive plinth just to put the PC case on. This new form factor is small enough to sit up on top of a modestly sized desk. In fact, it’s small enough to carry under your arm, and not all that heavy (while empty). It still packs a wonderful array of features and a heavily modular design though. Plus, Thermaltake has designed so that the whole thing can be stripped down to its parts, making it very modder-friendly, or even to ease the process of installing your hardware.

Features

The Tower 100 is a vertically designed case constructed with solid steel all around, the vertical design allows the chassis to have a smaller footprint, and helps to minimize obstruction to your gaming and workspace area

The three 4mm tempered glass windows of The Tower 100 are thicker and more scratch resistant when compared to standard acrylic

The Tower 100 has well-designed removal magnetic fan filters on the back, on inner two sides, and at the inner bottom layer. At the base, the removable filters provide excellent dust protection and dirt reduction, ensuring a dust-free environment.

Supports a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 190mm, VGA with a maximum length of 330mm, a power supply with a length of up to 180mm, two 2.5” SSDs with the side bracket, and two 2.5” or two 3.5” HDD at the rear (without rear fan)

Two 3.0 USB and one USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type C ports are placed on the top panel to grant direct access when needed.

What Thermaltake Had to Say