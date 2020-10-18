Thermaltake Toughfan 12 Review

With the recent release of the Toughfan 12 radiator fans, it seemed pretty clear that Thermaltake was going for an exceptionally no-nonsense professional design here. No RGB, no flashing lights, just straight-up performance from a fan designed to do just one thing. Move air quickly, efficiently, and quietly. Ok… three things!

Thermaltake Toughfan 12

Although we are always reluctant to drag other brands into our reviews by means of comparison, it would be too big of an elephant in the room if we did not mention the obvious here. Namely, that with the launch of the Toughfan 12, Thermaltake is very clearly taking a swing at creating their own version of a Noctua-style fan. Albeit, in coloring that is a lot more (arguably) attractive than cream and beige.

Coming with features and specifications that are pretty similar to Noctua’s fan designs, is the Toughfan 12, therefore, as good? Well, there’s only one way to find out!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The TOUGHFAN is a PWM controlled fan which is designed to perform at a maximum operating speed of up to 2000 RPM allowing unparalleled cooling performance. Featuring high tensile strength and low thermal expansion coefficient materials, the fan blade is built with special liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound which minimizes vibration when the fan is operating at full speed.”

Specification

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Thermaltake product page via the link here!

Features