Thermaltake Unveils TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA/TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Coolers

Thermaltake, a leading PC component brand offering premium solutions for cooling, gaming peripherals, and enthusiast memory, is today proud to announce the TOUGHLIQUID Series, the newest member of the Thermaltake AIO liquid cooler line up. TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync are built using the TOUGHFAN 12 high-performance fans to deliver superior cooling performance and stability for system builders. Offering a variety of models, supporting radiator sizes including 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm, equipped with a LED display or RGB on the pump.

Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA

The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA comes packed with additional features and upgrades, including the high-performance TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo series radiator fans with an impressive 2,500RPM maximum speed offering stronger airflow for enhanced cooling. This new fan incorporates the 2nd

-generation hydraulic bearing and LCP blades for maximum cooling performance and quiet operation. The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features a redesigned radiator with more fin surface area for excellent thermal

efficiency and is now available in 240mm or 360mm form factors. The integrated water pump comes with a full copper base plate for outstanding heat conductivity, and the entire cooler comes pre-refilled for zero maintenance and long-lasting operation.

The water block mounted LCD screen is able to display real-time monitoring of multiple hardware components, lighting effects, and customized GIF files featuring their new TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Sync up with other TT RGB Plus products to create beautiful lighting effects, across multiple levels, all from our NEW 2.0 Software.

TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync

The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync follows in the series designed more budget friendly, adding some RGB instead of a LCD screen, gain great performance with our highperformance TOUGHFAN 12 radiator fans with 2,000RPM for strong airflow and enhanced radiator cooling. The TOUGHFAN utilized the same fan bearing and blades as the ULTRA series for superior cooling performance and quiet operation. This ARGB Sync Edition also uses the same upgraded radiator with more fin surface area and will be available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm form factors.

Six addressable LEDs are embedded in the pump block. Featuring a copper cold plate design and rotatable LED cap with 360° rotational orientation. Built-in controller integrated with the water saves space without the need for an external controller to manage, allowing users to connect and set lighting modes, speeds and colors. SYNC UP the TOUGHLIQUID ARGB to a variety of 5V+ capable motherboards for easy SYNC and control of the RGB all from one software.

Price & Availability

Set to be formally revealed at the Thermaltake CES 2021 EXPO, these new coolers will officially be released in Q1 2021 with MSRP’s for the various models available as below:

TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 240: $209.99

TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 360: $239.99

TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 240 $119.99

TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 280 $129.99

TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 360 $149.99

For all the latest news from the Thermaltake EXPO 2021, click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!