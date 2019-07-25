Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 600W Power Supply Review

When building a system, or looking to replace your power supply, we have always considered it critically important to ensure that you go for a PSU that is both strong and reliable. There are, after all, far too many horror stories of people who went all out on their components and then cheap and nasty on the power supplies. A lot of whom have lived to regret it (unlike their PSU).

Fortunately, Thermaltake has always provided a quality product that never fails to meet (and exceed) your expectations. In this instance, we look at the Thermaltake Toughpower GX1. A 600W non-modular power supply that carries a gold-rated efficiency certification.

Thermaltake Toughpower GX1

The Thermaltake Toughpower branding tends to avoid their RGB bells and whistles for a more solid design. If you consider RGB lights to be a clown costume, then the Thermaltake Toughpower series is the business suit.

As such, we expect some very solid performance figures from a range that has an excellent reputation for performance.

Features

105C High-Quality Japanese Main Capacitor

High amperage single +12V rail design.

Ultra Quiet 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan

Low Ripple/Noise & Voltage Regulation Design

5-year guarantee

Gold-certified efficiency rated

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Thermaltake Has To Say

Designed to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Toughpower GX1 comes with capacities ranging from 500W to 700W, 120mm dynamic fluid bearing fan, <± 3% adjusted voltage regulation, Japanese 105 ° C / 221 main capacitors ° F and premium components.

Its almost silent operation, its trouble-free installation and its reliable performance are becoming one of the best for basic system updates. – Thermaltake Official Product Website

Connections

As this is a non-modular power supply, it’s critically important to know exactly what connectors are provided. Fortunately, Thermaltake has you covered.

While the connections you are provided with are limited, they are more than enough for any standard gaming PC. As such, you should easily be able to hook everything up with very little wasted. I must admit, however, I would’ve perhaps liked to have seen one more PCI-E connector.