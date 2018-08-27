Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 Gold 700w Power Supply Review

Introduction

Thermaltake Toughpower GX1

Thermaltake has taken the PC component market by storm in recent years. Despite them being a reasonably newcomer to the UK market, they have already started to carve themselves an exceptionally strong reputation for providing a quality product at a very reasonable price. Having reviewed many of their power supplies, system cases and coolers we have never failed to be impressed.

In terms of their power supplies, one of the biggest selling points they have been pushing in recent months is their RGB series. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that they do not occasionally produce power supplies without any lighting effects. Given that not everyone likes RGB lighting, it’s a smart move to have an alternative.

With this in mind, we take a look at the Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 power supply. This is a non-modular, 700w power supply with a gold efficiency rating. Based on their previous power supplies we have reviewed, we expect this to again be a solid performer. That doesn’t mean to say though that we’re not going to take a closer look.

Well, it wouldn’t be much of a review if we didn’t would it?

Features

Providing 696 watts of power through a single +12V rail, this is already going to be good news for those who prefer to avoid products that use rail balancing. That isn’t, however, the only trick up the Thermaltake Toughpower GX1’s sleeve.

Other key features include;

105C high quality Japanese main capacitor.

Ultra-quiet 120mm fluid dynamic bearing fan.

Low ripple/noise and voltage regulation design.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake Toughpower GX1 product page here!

What Thermaltake Had to Say

“Built to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Toughpower GX1 comes with capacities ranging from 500W to 700W, and the application of 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan, <±3% tight voltage regulation, Japanese 105°C/221°F main capacitors and premium components. Its near silent operation, trouble free installation and reliable performance are making itself one of the best values for basic system upgrades.” – Thermaltake

Cabling

With this being non-modular, it’s important to know exactly what cables this power supply is provided with. Although this is detailed on the rear of the packaging we will detail it for you below.

1 x 20+4 main power connector.

1 x ATX 12 V 4 + 4 PIN

5 x SATA

2 x 6 + 2 PCI-E

4 x Molex

1 X Floppy Disk Adaptor

In terms of connectors, this should be more than enough to connect any standard gaming PC presuming your GPU doesn’t require more than 8 PCI-E inputs.