Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 650w Platinum PSU Review

Thermaltake has undertaken quite an aggressive production stance in recent years by expanding its development into more and more aspects of PC components. Chassis designs, memory, coolers, custom loop, etc. Put simply, there isn’t much they’re not into and, as we understand it, these might just be the beginning of much bigger plans for the future. Undoubtedly, however, one of their most reliable ‘bread and butter’ money makers is their wide and varied range of power supplies. And, it should be noted, with good reason.

Not only are they often designed to the highest of standards, but through their continued development, I don’t think it’s unfair to put them in the same tier as other brands you may consider ‘market leaders’ for PSU products.

Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 Platinum Power Supply

So, with the recent launch of the Thermaltake Toughpower PF1, what do we have this time around? Well, while it largely carries all the excellent features you would expect from a TT power supply, this one is certainly something a bit special. Why, you ask? Well, perhaps it’s the small matter of this particular range being 80-plus Platinum efficiency rated.

Put simply, this power supply has been designed for performance and, based on prior experience, we have no doubt that Thermaltake will not disappoint us here!

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The Toughpower PF1 Platinum Series comes in 850W/750W/650W and delivers 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency. Besides the fundamental features listed below, The PF1 Platinum Series has two other critical characteristics – compact size and our new board technology. With the small footprint of 140mm (D) x 86mm (H) x 150mm (L), the PF1 prides its ample space for cable management. The new board technology offers single-sided SMD which all IC chips are set to only one side, allowing the heat to only be accumulated on one side so the entire board can be covered and cooled down by the 120mm ultra-quiet Hydraulic Bearing Fan.”

Features

Durable Chassis

Concentrated Compression Fan Blade

DC to DC Design

Modular Cable Management

Side Ventilation Design

Anti-Vibration Mounting System

100% High Quality Japanese 105°C / 221°F Capacitors

Single Side SMD and Zero Cable Platform

10-year Warranty

80-Plus Platinum Efficiency Rated

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

Coming as a fully-modular design, Thermaltake provides you with plenty of cables to ensure that (pending an absolute monster of a PC) you should be 100% sorted in hooking everything up with more than a few spare options available for future upgrades!