Thermaltake UK Launch Amazing AIO Cooler & RAM Giveaway!

Thermaltake is one of the most respected brands in the world for its wide variety of innovative PC hardware and peripheral products. If you are, therefore, looking for an amazing upgrade, then they’re undoubtedly a brand well worth checking out. Particularly so at the moment however!

Why? Well, Thermaltake UK has launched an amazing new competition where they’ll be giving away their brand new Thermaltake Floe RC 360 AIO with 16 Gig of Toughram RC memory to three lucky winners!

Thermaltake UK – Competition!

Yes, you read that correctly. Not only does this competition include their amazing Floe RC 360 AIO cooler (that offers both CPU and RAM cooling) but Thermaltake UK is also throwing in 16GB of their absolutely amazing ‘ToughRam’.

To learn more about these products, you can check out the links here!

Floe RC360 CPU & Memory AIO Liquid Cooler – Click here!

TOUGHRAM RC Memory – Click here!

“Floe RC is the world first-ever CPU and memory liquid cooling all-in-one solution, providing exceptional cooling performance for both CPU and RAM, which pairs with only TOUGHRAM RC memory modules.” – Thermaltake

Where To Enter

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, all you need to do is click on the link here and submit as many entries as you like. – Remember, the more you enter the better chances you have to win and with three of these amazing prizes on offer, your chances of winning already look a bit brighter!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Terms & Conditions

This competition is both organized and run by Thermaltake UK with eTeknix having no involvement or influence at any stage. You can check out the official Thermaltake UK terms & conditions via the competition page here!

This competition is only open to UK residents. This is not a worldwide giveaway.