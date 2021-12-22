Thermaltake Unveil its New Toughpower GF1 Snow Edition PSUs

Thermaltake has announced the launch of the Toughpower GF1 650/750/850 W Snow – TT Premium Edition. After receiving positive feedback for the Toughpower GF1 series, Thermaltake wanted to provide even more options for users to choose from. While delivering 80 PLUS Gold-certified efficiency, the new models of the Toughpower GF1 Gold series retain all the features of the original version but come in a new white aesthetic. With its standard ATX form factor, the Toughpower GF1 650/750/850 W Snow series feature a 140mm hydraulic bearing fan with intelligent RPM controls delivering a superlative cooling result. The fan noise is minimized as the Smart Zero Fan will only operate when the load exceeds 30% of the total power.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 Snow Edition Power Supplies

It’s fully modular low-profile flat cables help make cable management easier, and the white cables level up the overall visual aesthetic, looking clean and neat. Aimed at providing the highest performance with the best quality, the Toughpower GF1 Gold series adopts high quality Japanese main capacitors and passes many severe tests, such as ripples being lower than 30 mV on +12V, +5V, or +3.3 from 0% to 100% load, and the voltage regulation is set to no more than ±2% for major rails and is stricter than Intel’s standard of ±5%.

Features

Smart Zero Fan

Designed with Thermaltake’s Smart Zero Fan, the fan will not spin until the load exceeds 30% of the power supply, minimizing the fan noise.

＜30 mV Low Ripple Noise

All ripples are lower than 30 mV on +12V, +5V, or +3.3V from 0% to 100% load to ensure a stable operation and keep your performance-critical components functioning reliably for longer.

Extremely Strict Voltage Regulation ＜±2%

The voltage regulation, stricter than Intel’s standard ±5% for major rails and ±10% for -12 V, is set to no more than ±2% for major rails to meet the highest performance.

Fully Modular Low-Profile Flat Cable

Offers cable selection for users while powering the system at an advantageous voltage. Low-profile flat black cable makes cable management easier, reduces clutter, and increases airflow inside the chassis.

Premium Japanese 105°C/221°F Capacitors

Providing great durability as well as offering the highest stability, while remaining reliable.

High Amperage Single +12V Rail

Powerful single +12V rail ensures a stable and reliable supply to other PC components.

80 PLUS Gold Certified and Intel C6/C7 States Ready

Toughpower GF1 Snow series saves energy through its high energy efficiency up to 90% and is certified to 80 PLUS Gold. The series has been optimized to work with all generations of Intel’s processors to achieve maximum energy savings.

Where Can I Learn More?

Available to purchase now, if you want to learn more about these new power supply releases, you can check out the official Thermaltake product website links below:

