Thermaltake Unveils The Tower 100 Mini Chassis

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, has today announced the launch of the brand-new Tower 100 Mini Chassis at the 2021 Thermaltake Expo January Virtual Exhibition. Based on the award-winning The Tower 900, “Pocket-sized” down into a mini-ITX form factor powerhouse, The Tower 100 takes on compact cooling and showcases your build with the perfect presentation.

Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini Chassis

Featuring support for large graphic card solutions up to 330mm in length, The Tower 100 supports filtered ventilation from top to bottom. Combine the beauty of 4mm thick tempered glass with ventilated steel side panels provides balance of show and flow. From the foundation, The Tower 100 is opened up for more airflow to the top panels easy push button cover to provide easy access to connect up your components. Angled top mounted I/O panel supporting USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C with USB 3.0 ports and HD audio for easy connectivity.

With airflow in mind, cable management is also covered throughout The Tower 100 with a custom cover plate. Modular cut out for larger graphic cards, supporting native “No Sag” vertical mounting, provides a convenient way to hide your GPU cables and easily connect to your power supply located at the back of the case. The large grommet provides access for your I/O and cable connections with a modular honeycomb designed back plate that doubles as storage mounting or more airflow thanks to the rear 120/140mm fan option located on the back panel. Straight forward, All-In-One cooling supports 120mm radiator solutions with an additional 120/140mm fan location above the PSU cover and CPU coolers up to 190mm in height.

Availability & Pricing

The Tower 100 Mini Chassis is available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Cases are backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of The Tower 100 Mini Chassis please refer to the Thermaltake website via the links below:

The Tower 100 Mini Chassis (Black) – Click the link here!

The Tower 100 Mini Chassis (White) – Click the link here!

Alternatively, for all the latest news from the Thermaltake EXPO 2021, click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!