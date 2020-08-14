Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB PC Case Review

The PC case market is extremely competitive, and Thermaltake has long been one of the most prolific and competitive out there. They’ve got a case for virtually every size and budget. While their new V250 TG ARGB may not be a flagship model, the level of features you do get for a modest price certainly grabbed our attention. Modern PC gaming builds ask for a lot, such as RGB, tempered glass, advanced cable routing and more, and thankfully, Thermaltake has answered the call.

Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB PC Case

The Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB PC Case comes well equipped, featuring support for ATX motherboards, and any modern large graphics card will fit. Of course, you get plenty of air cooling as standard, with fantastic liquid cooling support built-in. If that wasn’t enough, it’s loaded with RGB, tempered glass, a PSU shroud, easy access dust filters and much more. Of course, it’s easy to cram all those features in, but to do so on a modest budget? That’s even more impressive.

Features

Thermaltake V250 Tempered Glass ARGB Mid Tower Chassis.

Three Built-in 120mm 5V ARGB Fans.

Sync with Motherboard RGB Software.

Built-in PSU Cover.

Tempered Glass Panels.

Opportunities for High-End Expansion.

Handy I/O Ports.

One 3.0 USB, two 2.0 USB, and the RGB button on the top-front panel to grant direct access when needed.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say