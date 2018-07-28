Thermaltake Versa H18 Micro-ATX Chassis Review

Versa H18

Thermaltake is a well-known brand when it comes to creating huge chassis. However, they also take care of the more affordable and compact chassis market too. At a wallet-friendly £40, the Versa H18 isn’t meant to light the world on fire. However, for those on a tighter budget, it’s obviously set to appeal to peoples wallets. However, affordable doesn’t always mean something is lacking features. With support for an mATX motherboard, some water cooling, large graphics cards and an ATX PSU, it’s ticking a lot of boxes. It may not have the tempered glass of some more expensive models, but we lived with perspex windows for many years, and there’s still some life in the old windows yet – especially when they cut the price right down this low.

Features

Easy cable management.

Supports Micro ATX and Mini ITX Motherboards.

120/240/280mm radiator support.

CPU Cooler up to 155mm.

GPU length up to 350mm (with no front fan).

PSU length up to 220mm.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say