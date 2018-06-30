Thermaltake View 22 Tempered Glass Chassis Review

View 22 Tempered Glass

Thermaltake is one of the biggest names in the chassis business, and continue to release a huge range of products every year. Of course, they’re also huge when it comes to peripherals, power supplies, cooling, and beyond. However, today we’re focusing on their latest case, the View 22 TG (Tempered Glass Edition). Price at under £70, it’s aimed at a more affordable end of the market, but still promises plenty of features to entice the more premium end of the market.

With a 4mm thick tempered glass side panel, it’s perfect for showing off your hardware. It also features a unique curved front panel design that promises to be a welcome break from the flat rectangles that dominate the market. So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at what it would be like to live with the View 22 TG!

Features

2 Hidden 2.5″ + 2 Hidden 3.5″ or 2.5″ with HDD Tray Drive Bays

One 120mm Rear Fan Pre-instaled

USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1

Support Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX Motherboard

Max CPU Cooler Height: 160mm

Max VGA Length: 410mm

MAX PSU Length: 220mm

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Thermaltake product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say