Thermaltake’s Launches the CyberChair E500 White Edition

Thermaltake, a leading brand in PC DIY for cooling, gaming gear, and enthusiast memory solutions, has grasped the tail of this year’s Summer and brought a fresh, elegant twist to the ergonomic chair – the CyberChair E500 White Edition.

Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition

The CyberChair E500 White Edition is suitable for both gaming and working scenarios as the aluminum framework holds the user’s body in position, and the highly permeable mesh surface can help relieve sultriness from sitting for an extensive amount of time. It offers high adjustability ranging from the headrest, seat depth, height adjustment, and multi lockable backrest positions to reach maximum comfort. If users are looking for a relaxing ergonomic chair with a clean finish, the CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair is definitely the choice.

Specifications

Dimensions

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“The CyberChair E500 White Edition is an ergonomic chair constructed with high tension permeable mesh cushioning, sturdy aluminum framework and a heavy duty base. Various functions of the chair including the headrest, seat depth, seat height and 4D armrest can all be adjusted, and the four-segment seat back allows back tilt angles of up to 117 degrees designed according to your needs. The CyberChair E500 White Edition aims to provide unparalleled comfort and upmost adjustability to your work and gaming stations.”

Where Can I Learn More?

Thermaltake CyberChair E500 White Edition Ergonomic Chair is now available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

