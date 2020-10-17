Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X Review – Older But Still Awesome!

There’s no escaping the fact that flight sims are hot once again. Sure, the likes of Elite Dangerous got a big boost a few years back when VR hit prime time and I myself got stuck into that. However, recently we’ve had two huge entries into the flying game market. Of course, I am talking about Flight Simulator 2020 and Starwars Squadrons. Sure, they’re both different ends of the spectrum, but from realism to fantasy, you’re well catered for. So, what do you use to control the games? A keyboard and mouse can work, and better yet, an Xbox controller is pretty good too. Flight Simulator 2020 did great with the Thrustmaster Airbus stick I recently reviewed. However, games like Squadrons, Elite and similar titles work best with what’s known as a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick).

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X

Make no mistake though, this isn’t a new HOTAS. Actually, it’s been with us long enough that the box still says PC & PS3. Come on Thrustmaster, get out a sharpie and update your retail box will ya. That being said, it’s a USB controller and many games on the PlayStation 4, and no doubt the PS5 will work just fine with it. It may be older, but as the saying goes, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.

Features

Unique: Plug & Play for ultra-simple and fast installation with all functions pre-configured for immediate takeoff (without worrying about configuration)

Detachable, real-size, ergonomically-designed throttle control

Dual-system aerodynamic control: by rotating handle (with integrated blocking system) or by progressive tilting lever

High-precision joystick with adjustable resistance

Wide hand-rest for optimal comfort

Weighted base for greater stability

Exclusive “PRESET” button”: to switch, while playing, instantly from one programme to another

Internal memory: to save all of your programming, even with the joystick disconnected

Exclusive "MAPPING" button: all functions may be instantly switched around between each other

Programmable: the 12 buttons and 5 axles are entirely programmable.

the 12 buttons and 5 axles are entirely programmable. Trigger for brakes (civil flight) or for rapid fire (military flight) + multi-directional hat (panoramic view)

Configurations by Default

Some games work right out of the box, albeit, Thrustmaster hasn’t updated their list. However, I can tell you Flight Simulator 2020 and Starwars Squadrons work straight away too.