THX Takes on IMAX with Own Premium Large Format Cinema

Debuting in Spring/Summer 2019

THX wants to take on IMAX for the Premium Large Format Cinema crown with the launch of the THX Ultimate Cinema. Viewers can expect dual-laser 4K Barco projectors and of course, a THX-certified 7.1 immersive sound system.

The company is not alone in their efforts as they have partnered up with Cinionic. Which are the supplier of the industrial Barco projectors. Considering that the price tag for one of these projectors is $1 million, partnering up with the supplier is a smart move.

Where Can You Experience the THX Ultimate Cinema?

The first theater to get outfitted for this is the Regency Westwood Village theater. The historic Los Angeles theater is the perfect venue as it boasts nearly 1400 seats.

Understandably, the roll out on other venues might be slow going as it can be quite costly. THX does have the advantage of having name recognition, which should help attract partners.

Moreover, Under Ultimate Cinema, THX will master up to 30 films per-year for its system. Moreover, it also supports regular movies via Digital Cinema Package (DCP) projection.