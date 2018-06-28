Ticketmaster Admits Potential Credit Card Info Data Breach

Ticketmaster Admits Potentially Major Data Breach

If there is a portal to hell anywhere on Earth, I suspect that it could be at the Ticketmaster office. At the very least it must be near where their automatic call centre is. Unfortunately, though, these days if you want a ticket to see an event, most of the time you have to deal with this company.

In news that will be rather alarming to many though, they have just admitted being subject to a significant data breach. One which may have potentially have revealed several thousands of customers credit card details.

Security Breach

In a report via SkyNews, Ticketmaster has admitted that around 40,000 customers data has been exposed during a breach that occurred last Saturday. As part of this, potential credit card details and sensitive customer information may have been exposed.

Ticketmaster has said that the breach was caused due to a failing in a third-parties security software. In addition, the breach is confirmed to have not affected any of their customers in North America. That pretty much means that this will likely largely be a Europe wide issue.

What Has Happened Since?

Ticketmaster wants to assure its customers that the breach only affected a very small portion of their customer base. In addition, they have said that any customers affected will have been sent an e-mail advising them to change their password. Therefore, if you have had one recently, the chances are that it was not and scam. They have also offered any customers affected the opportunity to opt into an online monitoring system for free for a 12 month period.

For safeties sake, if you have an account with them, you might just want to change your password anyway. Better to be safe than sorry after all!

What do you think? Surprised at the data breach? – Let us know in the comments!