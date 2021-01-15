Top Spec Z590 Motherboards May Cost At Least $1,000!

/ 1 min ago
MSI Z590

It’s not exactly a secret that high-specification motherboards, and particularly those for Intel socket platforms (but admittedly, not always), often come with a pretty hefty price tag. – With the upcoming release of Z590 series designs, however, it seems that cost is definitely going to be a factor of consideration as with various partners already revealing the prices of their product range, it seems that a top-spec Z590 motherboard is likely to set to cost you at least $1,000.

ASUS Z590

Z590 Motherboards

Following price reveals from both MSI and ASUS, it has been confirmed that their top specification Z590 motherboards are going to carry around a 4-digit price tag. Starting with MSI, it has been confirmed that their ‘Godlike’ motherboard will cost $1,019. And for ASUS, well, I’m afraid the news doesn’t get any better as their recently launched MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL will cost around $1,800 (converted from Euro’s so this figure may be subject to a little adjustment).

Top Spec Z590 Motherboards May Cost At Least $1,000! 1

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to deny that high-specification motherboards do often pack plenty of features to impress the enthusiast user. Given that it would appear that at least $1,000 will signify the ‘entry-level’ for top-tier designs, however, this is undoubtedly a very chunky bit of change! – Will they sell? Absolutely. Some people just love the level of performance offered by these high-spec designs and have the budget to suit. Will I be getting one, though? – Well… As much as I would like one, I think I’d prefer to keep both my kidneys!

What do you think? How much do you usually look to spend when you purchase a motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend