Toshiba Announces XD5 NVMe SSD for Data Centres

More NVMe Options From Toshiba

Toshiba announces the availability of its XD5 Series NVMe SSD platform in a new 2.5-inch, 7mm low-profile form factor. The drive is optimised for low-latency and performance consistency in read-intensive workloads.

XD5 Data Centre SSD

The XD5 is for both data centre and cloud environments. The new 2.5-inch form factor makes it ideal for NoSQL databases, large-scale-out data mining, and data analysis. The XD5 Series is also well-suited for streaming applications and Open Compute Project (OCP) applications and systems.

The new 7mm 2.5-inch XD5 adds to the existing M.2 2280 models. Besides the form factor, there aren’t any real changes. It is a PCIe Gen3x4 interface drive with 32Gbps bandwidth. The Toshiba XD5 utilises the proven 64-layer BiCS FLASH 3D TLC NAND. The flash memory and controllers leveraged within the XD5 Series offer high reliability, data protection, end-to-end error detection and power-loss protection. Those are all important.

There is no word on whether the SIE model will be available in the new form factor as well, but I do expect it will be.

Performance and Endurance

Toshiba XD5 features a sequential read performance up to 2,700 MB/s and a sequential write performance up to 895MB/s. It does that with a low power consumption of just 7 watts. At one drive write per day (DWPD), the XD5 Series can write nearly 4TB of random data daily for five years at a consistent performance rate.

Random read/write performance is specified at 250,000/21,000 IOPS respectively, making the XD5 Series a predictable and reliable solution for read-intensive or heavy transactional workloads.

Toshiba is backing the XD5 with a five-year limited warranty.

What Did Toshiba Have To Say?

“Expanding our already broad NVMe portfolio with the new XD5 shows Toshiba Memory’s commitment enabling cloud data centres with a wide variety of solutions for every need including high reliability, low-power solutions and consistent application performance,” explains Paul Rowan, Vice President SSD Business Unit, Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH.

Availability

Toshiba’s new XD5 2.5-inch drives are sampling to select customers now. The general availability will be Q2 2019. More information is available on the official product page.

