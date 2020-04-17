Total War: Warhammer II is Free to Play this Weekend

I must admit that I do enjoy the Total War franchise, even if I don’t feel that I’ll ever truly understand the more in-depth aspects of it. If you did, however, want to give it a try (but never wanted to take the plunge in just buying it), then now might be a perfect time!

In announcing their latest ‘free game’ weekend, Steam users can download and play Total War: Warhammer II for absolutely free until Sunday. Better still, if you enjoy it, it’s got a pretty hefty discount too!

Total War: Warhammer II Free Weekend!

As the name might suggest, the game looks to take Total War into the Warhammer franchise with the latest installment being exceptionally well received by both fans and critics. While I personally prefer Total War: Three Kingdoms, this is free to play from now until Sunday. You can’t argue with that!

The official games description reads as follows:

“Total War: WARHAMMER II is a strategy game of titanic proportions. Choose from four unique, varied factions and wage war your way – mounting a campaign of conquest to save or destroy a vast and vivid fantasy world. This is a game of two halves – one a turn-based open-world campaign, and the other intense, tactical real-time battles across the fantastical landscapes of the New World. Play how you choose – delve into a deep engrossing campaign, experience unlimited replayability and challenge the world in multiplayer with a custom army of your favorite units. Total War: WARHAMMER II offers hundreds of hours of gameplay and no two games are the same.”

Where Can I Try it Out?

Presuming you have Steam installed on your PC, a quick search in the store should point you towards the official store page where you’ll find the ‘Free’ link near the top. Just click that and I’ll look to install your free weekend copy of Total War: Warhammer II.

If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official Steam game page via the link here! – As above, if you really enjoy your free weekend, you can pick up the game (to own forever) for just £13.59!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!