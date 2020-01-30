Toy Story 3 is Painstaking Remade in Stop Motion – Video

There have been many times when I started a job that I wished I hadn’t. There are, however, limits to that statement. I wouldn’t, for example, even consider recreating an entire film using stop motion animation. Following a video posted on YouTube, however, that’s exactly what Morgan & Mason McGrew have done!

Toy Story 3 Gets a Full-Length Stop Motion Animation

In the video, the brothers have painstakingly recreated Toy Story 3 using nothing but stop-motion animation. Utilizing only the soundtrack from the film, this isn’t just a segment either. The animation covers the entirety of the film’s length.

While largely using toys or plush figures, obviously there is very limited mouth movement. They have, however, overcome a lot of this by using clay to replicate facial expressions. This is, put simply, Toy Story 3 like you’ve never seen it before!

So, if you have a spare 100 minutes, check out the video below (yes, it’s the full film). Trust me, you’re going to be amazed!

What Do We Think?

With a short demo of the film peaking out last year, the full release sees a culmination of around 8 years of work. If you were, at this point, wondering what Disney had to say about it (specifically their legal department) then prepare to be amazed again! Yes, they’ve actually both endorsed and blessed this project!

So, who knows, maybe it’ll end up on the special features DVD someday. At this point, however, Morgan & Mason McGrew get a huge thumbs up from us here at eTeknix.com. We’re blown away by the work that went into this and, more so, just how amazing it looks!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Do you think they’ll now start working on the other films in the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!