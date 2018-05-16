Toys R Us IP Sale Reveals Adult Domain Names

Toys R Us Intellectual Property Sale Reveals Adult Domain Names

Earlier this year we saw the sad demise of one of the most beloved children retails stores. Yes, Toys R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe sadly left us. There were, of course, many reasons for this which included difficulty competing with online retailers and highly costly stores (both in terms of rent and maintenance).

With all stores now closed, the only thing that largely remains before the business is officially dead is the sale of the intellectual property. As the name would suggest, this is something that the company owns, but not physically. This includes the web domain address for the company.

As part of the sale though, in a report via CNET, it turns out that Toys R Us, in addition to their own, also owned a number of other interesting web domain addresses. Some with very adult themes.

What web addresses did they own?

The web addresses they owned are largely those that could be used to defame the company or those with an adult parody. The web addresses included:

kinkytoysrus.com

sextoysrus.com

pornrus.com

toysrussucks.com

ihatetoysrus.com

f*cktoysrus.com

adultoysrus.com

naughtytoysrus.com

It is believed that in addition to these, the company also owed several others of a similar theme. None of these were apparently ever used and while it might sound weird, it isn’t the first instance I have ever heard of such a matter.

For example, did you know that Nintendo owns the exclusive rights to 2 adult movies? I won’t give you the names (a quick google search will do that for you), but let’s just say that they were adult parodies based on Mario, Luigi and their ‘rescue’ of the princess. Whether you consider this as surprising as Toys R Us, however, is a matter of personal opinion.

