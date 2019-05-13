TP-Link Announces Affordable Deco W2400 Mesh WiFi System

Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi for Under $100

As great as Mesh Wi-Fi technology is, its price tends to scare away most common users. They are designed to be easy to use and integrate readily for whole-home coverage. With typical prices north of $300 USD though, some users are preferring to wait upgrading until it becomes more mainstream.

According to TP-Link however, the time might be now with the launch of the Deco W2400 Mesh Wi-Fi system.

The base 2-piece kit can provide wireless coverage up to 3,000 square feet according to TP-Link. Setup is also easy with the iOS or Android companion app. It even has a feature which guides users on where to put the devices for optimal coverage. The app also enables parental coverage, control and monitoring, all in the palm of your hand.

The Deco W2400 connects up to 100 wireless devices, and has seamless roaming under one Wi-Fi name with IEEE 802.11k/v/r. Furthermore, it is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and IFTTT, so it is also ready for voice commands and automation.

How Much is the TP-Link Deco W2400 Mesh Wi-Fi System?

The TP-Link Deco W2400 with two access points is available now for just $99 USD. For now, they are sold exclusively via Walmart.



