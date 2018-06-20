TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Router is Now Available

Mesh Router with Built-in Smart Home Hub

Networking product maker TP-Link is announcing the availability of their new Deco M9 Plus mesh router system. It is in keeping with the new trend of multi-router system design, blanketing most homes with sufficient coverage. Plus, with the sheer amount of wireless devices in typical homes these days, this design makes a lot of sense.

The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus comes in a 2-pack kit, covering up to 4,500 square feet of space. Users can also get a single piece if they wish to extend the network further up to 6,500 square feet with three units.

The router itself is a tri-band 802.11ac system capable of up to 100 simultaneous connections. Each band provides fast, stable connections with speeds of up to 2134Mbps. Each access point also has two Gigabit ports for further expansion with wired devices.

As it usually goes with mesh router systems, setup is easy and possible via mobile apps. Users simply need to plug the Deco into their Internet modem then follow the step-by-step instructions on their mobile phone. Users can set up interactions between Zigbee, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices. The Deco M9 Plus is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, readily controlling a smart home.

How Much is the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Kit?

The 2-pack kit of the Deco M9 Plus has a retail price of $299.99 USD. Each single-kit unit however, costs $179.99 USD.