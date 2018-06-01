TP-Link Launches the Archer A7 AC1750 Dual-Band Router

/ 4 hours ago

Affordable All-Rounder from TP-Link

TP-Link has a wide range of network product options for many users. However, their latest Archer A7 AC1750 is meant to be an affordable all-rounder for the majority of home users. It is a dual-band Gigabit router capable of doing everything from from simple internet surfing to low-latency gaming and even 4K UHD video streaming.

As the name suggests, this wireless router is capable of up to 1750Mbps. That is of course the combined speed factoring in 1300Mbps at 5GHz, plus 450Mbps at 2.4GHz. It can easily handle up to 50+ devices and has a range coverage of up to 2,500 square feet.

Users also do not need to be physically connected to the router to manage it. With TP-Link’s Thether app, the home network is manageable via either iOS or Android devices. Options include updating the firmware, setting up guest access, parental controls and more.

This router also has plenty of wired connection options. Including four Gigabit LAN ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. Users can connect hardware directly into these ports such as printers, with commands sent from any device connected.

How Much is the TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750?

The TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 is available now for $79.99 USD.

